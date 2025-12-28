Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Expected to play against Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (heel) is expected to play Sunday against Cincinnati but will have his snaps managed for the second straight contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harrison returned to the lineup last week against the Falcons but played just 51 percent of the offensive snaps, turning in an unusable 1-14-0 receiving line on three targets. With Harrison again expected to play and have his snaps limited, it's a downgrade to both Harrison and Michael Wilson for a fantasy matchup against a stingy Cincinnati secondary that has shut down opposing wide receivers for the most part this season.
