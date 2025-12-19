Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Expects to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (heel) said he's "good enough to go" for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Harrison may still have an injury designation but apparently expects to play. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, after missing the past two games with a heel injury.
