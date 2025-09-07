Harrison caught five of six targets for a team-high 71 tards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over New Orleans.

The second-year wideout hauled in Kyler Murray's longest completion of the day with a 45-yard gain in the second quarter, and Harrison capped that drive with a one-yard TD reception. While he didn't see typical WR1 volume, Harrison's chemistry with Murray bodes very well for the prospects of a 2025 breakout for the fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Harrison will look to build on this performance in Week 2 at home against the Panthers.