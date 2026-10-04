Harrison caught one of four targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-24 loss to the Giants.

The struggling third-year WR hit paydirt for the first time this season, connecting with Jacoby Brissett for his only catch of the afternoon in the first quarter to cap the Cardinals' opening drive. Harrison has only five receptions through four games for just 85 yards on a meager 13 targets, and a change of scenery increasingly seems like it might offer his best chance to salvage his career. He'll try to earn a bigger role in the passing game in Week 5 at home against the Lions.