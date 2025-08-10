Harrison brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Cardinals' 20-17 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Harrison officially kicked off his highly anticipated 2025 with a 15-yard grab over the middle on Arizona's first drive, but the second pass thrown his way later in the drive was intercepted by the Chiefs' Jaden Hicks. Harrison didn't see the ball come his way again, but it was nevertheless a relatively encouraging start to preseason for the bulked-up 2024 first-round pick, who's hoping to significantly improve on what was considered a lackluster campaign relative to expectations. Harrison and the rest of the first-team offense could see more work during the Cardinals' second preseason game, which comes on the road against the Broncos next Saturday night.