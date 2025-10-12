Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Getting concussion check
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison is undergoing a concussion check during Sunday's contest in Indianapolis.
As Harrison hauled in a 21-yard catch in the middle of the second quarter, his helmet appeared to hit the turf hard, which necessitated the second-year wide receiver visiting the sideline tent and then the locker room. If he's eventually diagnosed with a concussion, he'll finish Week 6 with two receptions (on two targets) for 32 yards.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Concussion confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Building positive performances•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Contested TD catch in loss•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Leading receiver on six targets•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Inefficient on five targets Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Finds end zone against Saints•