Harrison is undergoing a concussion check during Sunday's contest in Indianapolis.

As Harrison hauled in a 21-yard catch in the middle of the second quarter, his helmet appeared to hit the turf hard, which necessitated the second-year wide receiver visiting the sideline tent and then the locker room. If he's eventually diagnosed with a concussion, he'll finish Week 6 with two receptions (on two targets) for 32 yards.

