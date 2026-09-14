Harrison brought in one of three targets for 33 yards in the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Harrison's one reception was impressive, as he corralled a perfect over-the-shoulder throw from Jacoby Brissett down the left sideline on the Cardinals' second play of the second half to help set up a Chad Ryland field goal. Harrison's low target total was far from ideal, however, as all of Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne, Trey McBride and even rookie Jeremiyah Love outpaced Harrison in that regard. Nevertheless, Harrison's upside requires he be kept in fantasy consideration when the Cardinals host the defending champion Seahawks in a Week 2 NFC West clash next Sunday.