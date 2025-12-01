Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Harrison's heel injury is similar to the one that kept Max Melton (heel) out of Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Gannon also noted that Harrison is "going to see the doc later on here."

Harrison thus appears to be in danger of missing this coming Sunday's game against the Rams after exiting Week 13 in the fourth quarter and not returning to action. He already sat out Weeks 11 and 12 following an appendectomy, so his activity Level thus bears watching Wednesday through Friday to see if the Cardinals' receiving corps again will be shorthanded Week 14. In such a such a scenario, Michael Wilson would reclaim the No. 1 role for at least one more contest, while expanded workloads for Greg Dortch and Xavier Weaver also would be on tap.