Harrison had two receptions on five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Cardinals.

Harrison's production crashed in Week 2 following last week's team high receiving line of 5-71-1 against the Saints. The 23-year-old took a back seat to TE Trey McBride (6-78-0) while fellow wideout Michael Wilson caught QB Kyler Murray's lone touchdown pass Sunday. Harrison experienced his fair share of ups-and-downs over his rookie campaign in 2024, and we may not see much consistency from him as a sophomore based on this two-game sample size. Managers will be hoping for one of Harrison's "up" games in road tilt against San Francisco next Sunday.