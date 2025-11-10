Harrison had three receptions on 12 targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 loss to Seattle.

Harrison matched his previous career mark of 12 targets set in Week 13 last season (5-60-1), but he was less efficient this time around with just three receptions to show. The Ohio State product still cashed in his fifth touchdown reception on the year, bumping his season receiving line up to 34-525-4 through nine starts. Look for QB Jacoby Brissett to continue feeding the rock to Harrison in a favorable matchup against the 49ers next Sunday.