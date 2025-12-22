Harrison (heel) had one reception on three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

Harrison returned from his second two-game layoff since Week 10 -- the first was due to a concussion -- to reclaim his spot in Arizona's starting lineup. The 22-year-old may have been limited by the nagging heel that sidelined him in the first place after finishing Sunday's contest with new single-game lows for receptions (one) and yards (14) this season. All three of Arizona's top receiving options experienced dips in production against Atlanta in Week 16, so Harrison's dud may also have been the result of a poor matchup for the Cardinals as a whole. Harrison will make another attempt at a return to form in next Sunday's road matchup against the Bengals.