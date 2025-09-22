Harrison brought in three of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the 49ers.

Harrison wound up leading Arizona with 44 receiving yards in a game during which the team generated just 159 yards of offense through the air. The sophomore receiver suffered an uncharacteristic drop on a wide-open deep shot from Kyler Murray that could have resulted in a lengthy touchdown. Harrison continues to flash potential, only to disappear at times like he did against Carolina last week (2-27-0). The high-pedigree receiver should be treated as a boom-or-bust play against the Seahawks on Thursday.