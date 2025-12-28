Harrison (heel) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he's expected to play and is likely to have his snaps managed for the second straight contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison had missed four of the Cardinals' five games between Weeks 11 and 15 -- two due to an appendectomy, two due to a heel injury -- before he was cleared to return to action in last Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons. However, Harrison played just 51 percent of the offensive snaps in the loss, turning in a disappointing 1-14-0 receiving line on three targets. Harrison looks to have avoided any setbacks coming out of that contest, but he'll once again be carrying a designation into the weekend after he was a limited participant in all three of the Cardinals' Week 17 practices. Harrison should be cleared when Arizona releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the likelihood that he has his snaps monitored again probably limits his fantasy appeal relative to the Cardinals' other top pass catchers, tight end Trey McBride and wideout Michael Wilson.