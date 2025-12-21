Harrison, who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 16 matchup against Atlanta due to a heel injury, is expected to suit up, though Arizona intends to "ease him back in," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison sat out the Cardinals' past two contests because of the heel issue. He was a limited participant in all three of the team's practices this week, which should be enough for him to return to action Sunday. However, the second-year wideout has stated that the heel injury is going to linger for the remainder of the campaign, which may be why Arizona is seemingly planning to take a careful approach to his game activity. It's unclear exactly how that will impact his offensive snap share, but fantasy managers should at least be aware that Harrison may not log his usual allotment of snaps, which could also be a boon to the outlook of No. 2 wideout Michael Wilson, who has thrived this season when Harrison has been absent.