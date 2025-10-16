Harrison (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Harrison emerged from this past Sunday's defeat at Indianapolis with a concussion, and he so far has managed back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 7 prep. He even was spotted hauling in passes from QB Jacoby Brissett while donning a yellow non-contact jersey Thursday, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. An independent neurologist will need to clear Harrison in order for the second-year pro to suit up Sunday against the Packers, but he at least appears to be making progress through the protocol for head injuries.