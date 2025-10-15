Harrison (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison was diagnosed with a concussion during this past Sunday's loss at Indianapolis, and while Jonathan Gannon told Dani Sureck of the team's official site on Wednesday that the second-year wide receiver remains in the protocol for head injuries, his limited listing indicates he at least has made some progress through it. In order to play Sunday against the Packers, though, Harrison will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist. Arizona's receiving corps is particularly banged up at the moment, as Michael Wilson (foot, limited) and Zay Jones (knee, DNP) also are tending to injuries.