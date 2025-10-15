Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Limited at walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (concussion) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Harrison was diagnosed with a concussion during this past Sunday's loss at Indianapolis, and while Jonathan Gannon told Dani Sureck of the team's official site on Wednesday that the second-year wide receiver remains in the protocol for head injuries, his limited listing indicates he at least has made some progress through it. In order to play Sunday against the Packers, though, Harrison will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist. Arizona's receiving corps is particularly banged up at the moment, as Michael Wilson (foot, limited) and Zay Jones (knee, DNP) also are tending to injuries.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Concussion confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Getting concussion check•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Building positive performances•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Contested TD catch in loss•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Leading receiver on six targets•