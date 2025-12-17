Harrison (heel) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, Harrison has made just three appearances (Weeks 9, 10 and 13) while missing Weeks 11 and 12 following an appendectomy and Weeks 14 and 15 due to a heel injury. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Harrison felt "good" in his return to practice, and the Cardinals will take a wait-and-see approach as the team gears up for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Currently, Michael Wilson and Jalen Brooks are the only healthy wide receivers on Arizona's active roster, so getting Harrison back would be a boost to the passing game.