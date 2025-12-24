Harrison (heel) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

In his return from a two-game absence due to a heel injury this past Sunday against the Falcons, Harrison played just 29 of 57 offensive snaps and gathered in one of three targets for 14 yards. The workload was a significant departure from most of his appearances this season, but it's not a total surprise considering Adam Schefter of ESPN reported late Saturday that Harrison was expected to be eased back in. Harrison's limitations to begin Week 17 prep indicate his health still is compromised, and how he fares in drills Thursday and Friday likely will play into the Cardinals' decision to tag him with a designation (or not) ahead of Sunday's game at Cincinnati.