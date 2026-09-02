Harrison is listed as a starter on the Cardinals' unofficial depth chart.

This comes as no surprise considering Harrison's standing as the fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft and his average of 6.5 targets per game through two seasons in the NFL. However, he has yet to take off, even with QB Jacoby Brissett under center for most of the 2025 campaign, as heel and foot injuries contained him to only three appearances in the final eight contests. Harrison has had a clean bill of health since late July, and with a full training camp working with Brissett and fellow WR Michael Wilson, the trio is set to hit the ground running Week 1 under new coach Mike LaFleur.