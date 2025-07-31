Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday that Harrison (knee) will not practice due to soreness, adding that the injury isn't serious and his absence is precautionary, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Harrison's injury appears minor, so it should have no impact on his ADP for 2025 fantasy drafts at this stage. The 2024 first-round pick reportedly bulked up to roughly 220 pounds to kick off training camp, a notable development after he entered the league with a listed weight of 209 pounds. Expectations are high for Harrison entering Year 2, despite a disappointing rookie campaign compared to expectations, in which he secured just 62 of his 116 targets for a 62-885-8 receiving line while playing all 17 regular-season games. Arizona's receiving corps is notably unchanged from its 2024 iteration, so Harrison is primed to reprise a role that features little target competition other than TE Trey McBride.