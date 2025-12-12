Head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled out Harrison (heel) for Sunday's game in Houston, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison didn't practice in any fashion this week and will miss his second straight game due to the heel issue and will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games overall, after he was out Weeks 11 and 12 while recovering from an appendectomy. With Harrison unavailable once again, wideout Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride should continue to command heavy target volume from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is averaging 43.1 pass attempts per game through eight starts.