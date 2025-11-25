Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Harrison (appendix) doesn't have a timetable for a return to action, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports. "When he's physically and mentally healthy to play, he'll play," Gannon noted.

Harrison has missed the last two games after undergoing an appendectomy between Weeks 10 and 11, a span in which fellow WR Michael Wilson has broken out with a 25-303-0 line on 33 targets and even Greg Dortch has produced a 12-119-2 line on 15 targets. As for Harrison, he's in the midst of a multi-week recovery, and Gannon's comments seem to indicate the second-year pro isn't a candidate to retake the field Sunday at Tampa Bay.