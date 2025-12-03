Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Not seen at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (heel) wasn't present at the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Harrison suffered a heel injury in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay and didn't return. The outing was his first following a two-game absence due to undergoing an appendectomy, and coach Jonathan Gannon relayed to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that Harrison's new health concern could result in more missed time. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not Harrison was able to mix into any drills.
