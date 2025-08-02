Harrison is missing his third straight practice Saturday due both to a knee issue and an illness, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Knee soreness kept Harrison out of practice Thursday and Friday, and he's now been affected by an illness as well. That said, head coach Jonathan Gannon stated Saturday that the second-year wideout is "trending in a good direction," per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. so neither issue currently seems to be threatening Harrison's availability for Week 1 of the regular season. Gannon similarly said that the team is "being smart" with Harrison, according to Brack, though Gannon didn't mention when the club's top wideout may return to practice.