Harrison (heel) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This comes as no surprise as Harrison wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Wednesday's session. The second-year pro is dealing with a heel injury that he suffered in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, but coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Harrison was feeling "OK." Harrison likely will need to practice at some point this week to have a chance to play Sunday against the Rams, but if he sits out, it'll mark his third absence in the last four games (he missed Weeks 11 and 12 following an appendectomy).