Harrison (appendix) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison underwent an appendectomy after Week 10 action and subsequently was sidelined Weeks 11 and 12. Coach Jonathan Gannon didn't provide a timetable for Harrison's next game action as of Monday, per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com, but the second-year pro at least is putting himself in a position to play Sunday at Tampa Bay following Wednesday's development. In the end, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Arizona is giving Harrison a chance to return in Week 13.