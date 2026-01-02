The Cardinals placed Harrison (foot) on injured reserve Friday.

Harrison's placement on IR is no surprise, given that he was ruled out for Week 18 on Wednesday by head coach Jonathan Gannon. The second-year pro is dealing with a foot injury suffered during Arizona's loss to the Bengals in Week 17, but there have not yet been any indications that the issue is anything that could impact his participation in the team's offseason program. Across a disappointing sophomore campaign in which injuries limited him to just 12 regular-season appearances, Harrison secured 41 of 73 targets for 608 yards and four touchdowns.