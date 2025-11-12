Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Harrison will miss Sunday's game against the 49ers after undergoing surgery to address appendicitis, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gannon also indicated that Harrison could potentially remain sidelined longer than just Week 11, per Ian. With Harrison sidelined and Zay Jones (Achilles) having recently been placed on IR due to a season-ending injury, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Xavier Weaver (ankle) are the remaining available options at wide receiver on Arizona's active roster. Expect the team to elevate at least one ofAndre Baccellia, Jalen Brooks or Tejhaun Palmer from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.