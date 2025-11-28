Harrison (appendix) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Harrison returned to practice Wednesday, two weeks after underdoing an appendectomy. He was a limited participant all week, including Friday, when he told reporters after practice that "some things feel uncomfortable" while others "feel kind of normal," Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Harrison "moved around well" during practice, but Gannon didn't comment on expectations for the wideout's availability this Sunday (1:00 p.m. ET kickoff).