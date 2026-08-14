Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Records TD in preseason opener

Harrison brought in his only target for seven yards and a touchdown and also drew a 20-yard pass interference penalty in the Cardinals' 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday.

The embattled 2024 first-round pick drew the penalty on the Cardinals' third play from scrimmage, and he capped off that opening drive with his seven-yard touchdown grab. Harrison endured an injury-shortened season in 2025 where he suited up for only 12 of 17 regular-season games, but he appears back to full health ahead of what could be a pivotal season for his future with the franchise.