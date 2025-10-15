Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Harrison is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison was forced out of Arizona's loss to Indianapolis in Week 6 due to a concussion, so it's no surprise that he's continuing to progress in his recovery. The second-year pro will need to attain full clearance before being eligible to return to game action, making his status for Sunday's matchup against the Packers uncertain. If Harrison misses any further time, Zay Jones will figure to again step into a starting role alongside Michael Wilson. Jones played a season-high 79 percent of offensive snaps versus Indianapolis due to Harrison's exit, and he paced the Cardinals in receiving yards while securing five of eight targets for 79 yards.