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Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Returning to practice Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harrison (cramps) will practice Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison didn't finish practice Sunday due to what coach Mike LaFleur described as cramping. However, the 2024 first-rounder is fine after Monday's day off and will return to the mix Tuesday. As the coming campaign approaches, Harrison, who is entering his third year as a pro, is slated to reprise his starting role for the Cardinals alongside fellow WR Michael Wilson. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he caught 41 of 73 passes for 608 yards and four TDs in 12 contests, but if he's able to stay healthy while building a strong rapport with expected starting QB Jacoby Brissett, steady volume in the passing game should be available for Harrison in 2026.

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