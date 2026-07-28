Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Returning to practice Tuesday

Harrison (cramps) will practice Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison didn't finish practice Sunday due to what coach Mike LaFleur described as cramping. However, the 2024 first-rounder is fine after Monday's day off and will return to the mix Tuesday. As the coming campaign approaches, Harrison, who is entering his third year as a pro, is slated to reprise his starting role for the Cardinals alongside fellow WR Michael Wilson. The 23-year-old is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he caught 41 of 73 passes for 608 yards and four TDs in 12 contests, but if he's able to stay healthy while building a strong rapport with expected starting QB Jacoby Brissett, steady volume in the passing game should be available for Harrison in 2026.