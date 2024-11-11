Harrison brought in all five of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.
Harrison rebounded from a down game in Week 9 by collecting all of his targets while cashing in his sixth touchdown of the season against the Jets. The rookie phenom has produced a 33-499-6 receiving line through 10 games as the Cardinals enter a bye week. Harrison has endured some ups and downs from a fantasy perspective, but he can still be relied upon in a plus matchup against the Seahawks on Nov. 24.
