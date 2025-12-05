Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Harrison hasn't been practiced since injuring his heel in the second half of a Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay. It was his first game back from a two-week absence, during which WR Michael Wilson caught 25 of 33 targets for 303 yards.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Another missed practice•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Officially DNP on Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Not seen at practice•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: In danger of more missed time•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Battles heel injury in Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Six catches in return Sunday•