Harrison (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison hasn't been practiced since injuring his heel in the second half of a Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay. It was his first game back from a two-week absence, during which WR Michael Wilson caught 25 of 33 targets for 303 yards.

