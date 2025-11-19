Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Harrison (appendix) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Harrison will miss a second consecutive week while recovering from surgery undergone to address appendicitis. His absence will again leave Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver and Andre Baccellia available as the top wide receivers for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, though tight end Trey McBride remains positioned as the team's de facto No. 1 target in the receiving game. Harrison's next chance to play will come Sunday, Nov. 30 versus the Buccaneers in Week 13.