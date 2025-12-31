Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Harrison (foot) will not suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale on the road against the Rams, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Harrison will miss Arizona's final game of the 2025 campaign due to a foot injury suffered versus Cincinnati in Week 17, a contest in which he played just 33 percent of offensive snaps and failed to secure his only target. That wraps a disappointing second professional season for the 2024 first-round pick, who concludes the year with a 41-608-4 receiving line on 73 targets, across 12 regular-season appearances. Prior to his current foot issue, a heel injury limited Harrison to just three appearances after Week 10, across which he combined for just seven catches for 83 yards. Harrison fading down the stretch has paved the way for WR Michael Wilson to emerge as a legitimate playmaker alongside TE Trey McBride, both of whom will will remain the clear top targets for QB Jacoby Brissett in the Cardinals' regular-season finale against a Los Angeles squad that may have nothing to play for in terms of playoff seeding, should the 49ers defeat the Seahawks on Saturday night.