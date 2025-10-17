Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Set to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (concussion) practiced in full Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Harrison came out of a Week 6 loss in Indianapolis with a concussion that limited at Wednesday's walkthrough and Thursday's practice, but his ability to handle every practice rep Friday followed by avoiding a Week 7 designation indicates he's been cleared by an independent neurologist. QB Kyler Murray (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest after being listed as limited all week, but Jacoby Brissett took all the visible reps with the first-team offense, suggesting the latter is more likely than the former to be tossing passes Harrison's way this weekend.
