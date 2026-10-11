The Cardinals agreed to trade Harrison and a seventh-round pick to the Texans for second- and sixth-round selections, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that Arizona had agreed to deal Harrison to an undisclosed team, Houston had been bandied about in the rumor mill as the organization in question. Now, the move to the AFC South has been confirmed. With his new team, Harrison may need some time to acclimate himself to a new scheme and QB C.J. Stroud, but the fourth overall pick in the 2024 is a decent gamble for a Texans team in search of a consistent second WR option behind No. 1 Nico Collins.