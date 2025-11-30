Harrison secured six of seven targets for 69 yards in the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Making his return from a two-game absence following an emergency appendectomy, Harrison ascended back into his No. 1 receiver role at the expense of the likes of Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. Harrison finished second across the board to Trey McBride in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, but he led Arizona's wideouts in all three categories. Now seemingly back to full health, Harrison will maintain plenty of fantasy appeal across all formats going into a Week 14 home showdown against the Rams next Sunday.