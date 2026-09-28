Harrison brought in three of five targets for 40 yards in the Cardinals' 36-30 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Harrison was a distant third in receiving yards and tied for the same slotting in targets for the Cardinals on the afternoon. Despite the modest stat line across the board, Harrison's Sunday was certainly an improvement on his Week 2, when he was blanked and saw only one target. While his season-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals offer some solace, they fall short of satisfying frustrated fantasy managers who banked on a comeback campaign from the 2024 first-round pick. Harrison still appears to clearly be behind Michael Wilson and Trey McBride in the Cardinals' pass-catching hierarchy heading into a Week 4 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.