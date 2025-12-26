Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Status in question for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Cincinnati, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Harrison was listed as limited on all three of Arizona's Week 17 practice reports due to a heel injury, which, according to the wide receiver, feels "solid" and should allow him to play Sunday. His status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he does suit up, it stands to reason he may not be available for much more than the 51 percent snap share he handled this past Sunday against the Falcons.
