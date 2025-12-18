Harrison (heel) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison followed up Wednesday's capped walkthrough with a similar activity level one day later, which generally is a good sign that he's trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Falcons. Friday's injury report will provide insight into his odds to do so, but with Xavier Weaver (hamstring) also limited in practice this week, Michael Wilson and Jalen Brooks currently are the only healthy options at wide receiver on Arizona's active roster.