Harrison (heel) is listed as active Sunday at Cincinnati, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For a second week in a row, Harrison wasn't able to progress beyond a limited participant in practice as he tends to the heel injury that sidelined him Weeks 14 and 15. He entered the weekend listed as questionable, and while Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that Harrison was expected to play, the second-year wide receiver again is slated to have his workload managed. Harrison logged a 51 percent snap share last Sunday against the Falcons en route to one catch (on three targets) for 14 yards, which was well behind fellow WR Michael Wilson's 86 percent share and 2-52-1 line on three targets.