Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Harrison (heel) will participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gannon said Harrison is doing "good." The second-year pro has missed two straight games due to a heel injury suffered Week 16, but Gannon has stated that Harrison is expected to play again this season. In order to make his return Sunday versus the Falcons, Harrison may have to prove himself healthy enough to handle full practice reps at least once in Week 16.