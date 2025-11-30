Harrison (appendix), who is officially questionable to return to action against Tampa Bay on Sunday, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison has missed Arizona's past two games after undergoing an appendectomy. He was able to return to practice this week and logged a trio of limited sessions. That appears to be enough for him to return to game action against against the Buccaneers, in which case he'll likely reclaim his role as the Cardinals' No. 1 WR. That could dent the production of No. 2 wideout Michael Wilson to some extent after Wilson went off for a combined 25-303-0 line on 33 targets in the two contests during Harrison's absence.