A trade for Harrison will not be completed "until after Sunday's games are played," but the Cardinals "feel comfortable enough" knowing it will occur that they will deactivate him for Sunday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison's long-term outlook is firmly up in the air after it was announced earlier Saturday that he will be traded to an unspecified team, but per the latest report, "The one certainty is that Harrison's time in Arizona is done." Michael Wilson and Trey McBride figure to remain plenty busy in the passing game, and Harrison's absence will open up some opportunities for Kendrick Bourne and presumably Jalen Brooks.