Cole will start at center with A.Q. Shipley (knee) ruled out for the season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Cole was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of this year's draft and has seen plenty of reps at center while working behind the starter Shipley, who suffered a torn ACL. When Cole was drafted, he was seen as a good enough player right out of Michigan to have a legitimate shot at the starting job.