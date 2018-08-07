Cardinals' Mason Cole: New starting center
Cole will start at center with A.Q. Shipley (knee) ruled out for the season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Cole was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of this year's draft and has seen plenty of reps at center while working behind the starter Shipley, who suffered a torn ACL. When Cole was drafted, he was seen as a good enough player right out of Michigan to have a legitimate shot at the starting job.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...