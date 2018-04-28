Cardinals' Mason Cole: Picked up by Arizona
The Cardinals selected Cole in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 97th overall.
AQ Shipley is a below-average veteran option at center, so nabbing a player of Cole's caliber was an intelligent move for the Cardinals at that stage of the draft. Cole started out as a left tackle before kicking inside to center to round out his Michigan career. He was an important lynchpin for the Wolverine offensive line that was among the best in the Big Ten. He has the cerebral aptitude coupled with the physical ability at 6-foot-3, 303 pounds to win the starting job out of training camp.
