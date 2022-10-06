Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday that Ammendola will be elevated from the practice squad and will handle kicking duties Sunday against the Eagles, Kevin Parrish Jr. of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Expect Arizona to officially promote Ammendola to the 53-man roster Saturday while he steps in this weekend as a replacement for Matt Prater (hip), whom Kingsbury has already ruled out for Sunday's contest. Ammendola previously filled in for an injured Harrison Butker in two games with the Chiefs earlier this season, converting three of four field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point tries.