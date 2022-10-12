The Cardinals signed Ammendola to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ammendola handled kicking duties in place of Matt Prater (hip) for Arizona in Week 5, when he converted one of two field-goal tries and both his extra-point attempts versus Philadelphia. The team's decision to sign Ammendola to the active roster Wednesday seems a likely hint that Prater isn't trending in the right direction to suit up Week 6 versus Seattle.